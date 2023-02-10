PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein, who is now running for governor, is touting the success of a DNA database helping to solve sexual assault cases.

It’s called CODIS, which stands for the Combined DNA Index System. Essentially, it’s a database full of DNA profiles in all sorts of criminal cases; local, state and national investigators have access to it.

Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.

Stein said law enforcement officers across the state have made 102 arrests related to 175 sex crimes.

Of those 102 arrests, the most have come from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police with 24, according to the attorney general.

Last year Stein’s office launched a statewide dashboard to track the state’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits. Lawmakers passed a law back in 2019 mandating all sex assault kits be tested.

In 2019, there were more than 16,000 untested kits. Currently, that number is nearly half.

Since that law was passed, lawmakers have allocated about $15 million toward the effort.

