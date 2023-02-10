Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Monroe Police Department K9 Officer Kilo died unexpectedly Thursday night.

His handler, Officer Bricesen Burton, took him to Carolina Veterinary Specialists following an unspecified medical emergency.

He later died at the vet’s office.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K9 Officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard, said.

Kilo was a German shepherd multi-purpose canine who assisted in drug detection, apprehension, security and other functions.

Monroe police described him as a valued member of the Monroe PD Special Response Team.

He was 1 year and 11 months old.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

