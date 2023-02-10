PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now First Alert Weather Days. Snow is part of the forecast for...
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
An arrest has been made in the 1984 murders of Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son...
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
CMS employee David Lucas has been arrested and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching...
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Featuring Tammy Todd & John Carter
Tar Heel Kids 2023 Spring/Summer Consignment Sale
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer