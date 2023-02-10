PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 brutal stabbing murder of his wife.

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019.

Prosecutors said on the night of the murder, the victim’s daughter called 911 and requested a wellness check on her mother. When officers responded, they found Lynda Shuler Argoe dead.

Officials said her body was propped up against a couch with a 19-inch butcher knife stuck in the right side of her neck.

An autopsy revealed she suffered from as many as 14 separate stab wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Investigators said Anthony Argoe was found unconscious outside and taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of 156 mg/DL, or .156, an hour before the victim’s body was found. Investigators discovered blood evidence and the victim’s DNA on his clothes, the release states.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Anthony Argoe to life in prison.

