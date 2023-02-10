Looking into workout effectiveness and tips for improved results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting back in shape was part of a lot of New Year’s resolutions, but we all know that staying consistent in our fitness journey can be a challenge.

If you’re not seeing the progress you had hoped for, sticking to your resolution can be even more difficult, and frustrating.

Dr. Karan Shukla is a sports medicine physician at Novant Health.

He said there are several reasons you may not be seeing results after exercising, one of which includes not getting good sleep.

“What happens is that we have an increase in our bodies, stress hormones or cortisol levels and that directly influences our blood sugar,” Shukla said. “Our blood pressure, our mood, and our cognition as well increased cortisol levels [can] lead to weight gain, will lead to high blood pressure and diabetes if left unchecked. Your body is just not running as efficiently as it should be.”

Not warming up could also impact your work out.

If you don’t warm up, you won’t hit your maximum capabilities. You won’t be fully prepared for exercise because your muscles won’t be fully activated.

Also, not pushing yourself hard enough can impact your results.

It may be easy to get comfortable with the same workout routine, but pushing yourself will help you from plateauing and keeps your muscles challenged.

Skipping meals before you work out may also be holding you back.

“Having enough energy to allow for you to engage in a specific activity is very important,” Shukla said. “Otherwise, you’re not going to be able to do whatever it is you want to do.”

Lastly, not giving your body a break can also stunt results.

Over-exercising leads your body to exhaustion, which affects your performance and prevents you from building strength.

