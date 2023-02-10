PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
It’s been a warmer winter. Does that mean worse allergies this spring?

From wearing jackets, to shorts, and back to sweaters again.
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy.
By Al Conklin and Matthew Chandler
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is getting really close to hitting 400 days without any real measurable snowfall, as WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin and Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall recently reported. And while the Queen City could see at least some snow over the weekend, we’re still experiencing a warmer-than-normal winter.

🌼 So, what could all of this mean for the upcoming allergy season? 🌼

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin answers four questions about our warmer winter and how our current conditions could impact our future actual spring.

1. Does the warmer weather mean the Charlotte area could be impacted by an earlier, more intense pollen and allergy season?

Conklin says:

Yes, we are about 25 days (3-4 weeks) ahead of schedule due to the warm temperatures and rain.

We’ve had about 17 inches of rain since Halloween 2022. And of course, temperatures have been so warm.

2. What is the average temperature in our area this time of year?

Conklin says:

The average high temperature for February 9th is 55 degrees. Average high temperatures range from 54-60° over the course of the month of February.

3. When is our typical “allergy season?”

Conklin says:

March is usually the start, but we’re seeing pollen now during the start of February.

4. If it’s arriving earlier this year does that mean it’ll end earlier?

Conklin says:

It’s possible, but it’ll depend on temperatures going forward!

