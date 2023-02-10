State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.

“Parts of Western North Carolina may experience intense winter weather from the upcoming storm,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “North Carolinians should prepare by making sure they have any necessary medications, food and emergency equipment.”

Accumulating snow could lead to hazardous travel across the mountains late Saturday and into Sunday night.

As #WinterWx is expected across the Foothills and portions of the northern Piedmont region in the next few days, let's review some winter storm safety and preparedness tips:

The NCDPS said the incoming weather system will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain across central and eastern N.C., with snow expected across western parts of the state.

Higher elevations above 4,000 feet could see snowfall amounts approach 12 inches, while the valleys could see 1-2 inches, however, localized snow bands may set up and create large differences in snowfall accumulations over short distances.

Significant widespread ice accumulation is not expected, although areas across western N.C. could see a trace or a light glaze of ice accumulate Saturday night through Sunday.

Most other areas in North Carolina will see scattered showers throughout the weekend where localized flash flooding and isolated minor river flooding will be possible.

State emergency officials are monitoring the situation and are prepared to assist the counties and municipalities if needed. Officials said that if anyone must drive, they area advised to reduce speed significantly and increase following distances.

N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews in the mountains and foothills spent Friday readying their trucks for plowing and spreading salt and sand.

Starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday, crews will monitor weather and mobilize, as needed, to plow and treat roads.

To keep safe during winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management advises residents and visitors to follow these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors and the elderly during winter weather.

