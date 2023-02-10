PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies investigating death near York County road, traffic impacted

The investigation is happening on Doby’s Bridge Road.
Authorities in York County are investigating a person's death near Doby's Bridge Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area on Thursday evening.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is taking place in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.

Deputies said traffic has been cut down to one lane in the area.

Officials have not yet released any further details regarding the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

