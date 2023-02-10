PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million.
(NC Education Lottery (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket.

Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million.

[Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing]

Vaughn claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required withholdings, took home $712,503.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $50 million jackpot, or $26.4 million in cash.

Mega Millions is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now First Alert Weather Days. Snow is part of the forecast for...
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
An arrest has been made in the 1984 murders of Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son...
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte
The former headquarters of CW Williams Community Health Center sits abandoned on Wilkinson...
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
An Ashley Park Elementary School teacher is accused of physically and verbally abusing an...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
CMS employee David Lucas has been arrested and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching...
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

Latest News

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members selected a search firm to find the district's next...
Search firm selected to find next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent
Nicolas Trey Hubbard
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were arrested in the murder of William McCarter in Lincoln Co.
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested