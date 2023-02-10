Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket.

Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million.

[Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing]

Vaughn claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required withholdings, took home $712,503.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $50 million jackpot, or $26.4 million in cash.

Mega Millions is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

