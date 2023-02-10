PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte motorcyclist dies after crash in Indian Land, S.C.

A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 521 and 160.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Srnovrsnik, was seriously injured and taken to a Charlotte hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

