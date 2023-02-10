PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says

The crash happened on Providence Road West on Friday afternoon.
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a south Charlotte crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway.

Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

