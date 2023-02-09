What’s your WHY? Annual Run Jen Run! 5K is coming up this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Never forget your WHY.

Go Jen Go! will have its 11th annual Run Jen Run 5k on Feb. 25. This morning festival is always full of inspiration, and also features a live band, booths, local vendors, a kids area, food trucks and more.

That’s in part why I love how Go Jen Go! is promoting it this year by asking: “What is your WHY?”

The concept is so right: Every WHY does matter. With 1-in-8 women diagnosed with breast cancer and 1-in-1000 men, we all have WHYs. We all seem to know someone.

Mine are the three women before me, and now dozens of friends and other extended family members who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

So, what is your WHY? Or, maybe we should ask, WHO?

There is tons going on this week (Dancing With The Stars of Charlotte on Friday!) and lots of good ahead, but I was having a moment this afternoon thinking about the good Go Jen Go! does in our community for breast cancer Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters, and wanted to re-share its link to sign up for Feb. 25.

SIGN UP LINK HERE >>> www.RunJenRun5k.com

I’ll be there the 25th, and yes, it really is only two days until Dancing with the Stars Charlotte.

Lots of surprises to come with that...stay tuned!

- Molly

