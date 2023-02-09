PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wet snow mixed with rain possible Sunday; mountains likely to see accumulation

Cloud cover and southerly breezes will keep us mild tonight with just a couple of spotty showers and lows in the low to middle 50s.
Friday and both days of the weekend are now First Alert Weather Days, but there will be many rain-free hours.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s again.

  • Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry
  • Friday and Saturday: Spotty rain, turns cooler
  • Not so super Sunday: Cold, rain and snow

Friday and both days of the weekend are now First Alert Weather Days, but there will be many rain-free hours, especially Friday and Saturday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers around, mainly in neighborhoods along and south/east of Interstate 85. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Saturday looks to be colder with highs in the low to middle 50s. We’ll likely start dry Saturday before rain moves in from the south later in the day. Rain will be heavy at times Saturday night and Sunday and likely changes to snow in the mountains, as even colder air plows in from the northwest.

Rain Sunday with readings in the 30s and 40s could possibly end as snow, even in the foothills and Piedmont, but this part of the forecast is questionable at this point.

Accumulating snow is likely in the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, but Piedmont-area snow lovers should not get their hopes up. Wet snow can mix in the rain Sunday, but with temperatures well above freezing, there’s little chance for any significant accumulation.

Whatever comes over the weekend will pull out Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday look dry with mild afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

