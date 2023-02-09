Wet snow mixed with rain possible Sunday; mountains likely to see accumulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s again.

Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry

Friday and Saturday: Spotty rain, turns cooler

Not so super Sunday: Cold, rain and snow

FIRST ALERT: Aside from a few spotty showers in the mountains, today will be mainly dry, breezy at times & unseasonably warm again with highs in the 60s & lower 70s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/JzQGRO3J3g — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 9, 2023

Cloud cover and southerly breezes will keep us mild tonight with just a couple of spotty showers and lows in the low to middle 50s.

Friday and both days of the weekend are now First Alert Weather Days, but there will be many rain-free hours, especially Friday and Saturday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers around, mainly in neighborhoods along and south/east of Interstate 85. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Saturday looks to be colder with highs in the low to middle 50s. We’ll likely start dry Saturday before rain moves in from the south later in the day. Rain will be heavy at times Saturday night and Sunday and likely changes to snow in the mountains, as even colder air plows in from the northwest.

No rain in the forecast for the #CLT area today, & we'll probably be fairly dry most of Friday (PM showers along & S/E of I-85). Saturday starts dry, but ends wet & Saturday night & Sunday are soakers with rain & wet snow. Best accumulation in the mts. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/WDRiJBVq5j — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 9, 2023

Rain Sunday with readings in the 30s and 40s could possibly end as snow, even in the foothills and Piedmont, but this part of the forecast is questionable at this point.

Accumulating snow is likely in the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, but Piedmont-area snow lovers should not get their hopes up. Wet snow can mix in the rain Sunday, but with temperatures well above freezing, there’s little chance for any significant accumulation.

All 3 days, Friday/Saturday/Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. But not each day is a soaker around #CLT. In fact, Friday only brings spotty showers, mainly near & S/E of I-5. Sat may be dry until late day, but Sunday is wet & cold with rain & wet snow. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2alq5JOAL1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 9, 2023

Whatever comes over the weekend will pull out Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday look dry with mild afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

