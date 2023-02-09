Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child.

According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.

The deputies noted that the woman was outside of a house sitting on the ground and that her face was swollen. Her clothes and the clothes of her child were bloody, according to the report.

The woman told deputies that she and her boyfriend, now identified as Ricky Lee Hoskins, 43, were driving back on I-85 from Lexington when he began hitting her and “driving really fast” on the interstate. Once they reached the house, the woman said, Hoskins pulled her out of the car.

Hoskins then left before deputies arrived. Deputies called for Rowan EMS to take the woman and child to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Warrants were issued for Hoskins for assault inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, and assault on a child under the age of 12.

