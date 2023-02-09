Three First Alert Weather Days ahead this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes on the way for the weekend!

• Today: Cloudy, breezy & warm

• First Alert Weather Day Friday: PM Rain S/E of I-85

• First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM Heavy rain, temperatures falling

• First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Snow for some, cold & wet

A nice day is on the way with high temperatures in the lower 70s with cloudy skies and a strong breeze from the south. Showers will be possible later this evening through early Friday. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the middle 50s.

High temps this week (WBTV)

Periods of rain are expected for Friday will be during the afternoon/evening especially along and south of I-85. Rain could be briefly heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Most of Saturday will be dry with rain moving in from the south during the late afternoon becoming heavy into Sunday morning. As colder air moves in, this has a chance to transition into snow by early Sunday. The highest and most likely chance for accumulating snow will be in the mountains – more updates to come!

This weekend will be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s for Saturday and 40s for Sunday.

Happy Friday Eve!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

