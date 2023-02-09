PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

