Seven Homes strives to teach the importance of trust-based relational intervention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On this Forever Family segment, leaders from our partnership at Seven Homes talk about a revolutionary approach used by their agency to give their staff and foster and adoptive parents the tools to better the lives of children and teens who are in the foster care system or have been adopted.

TBRI, which stands for trust-based relational intervention, is a relational connection to fostering that organizers believe brings the best opportunity for the kids to find healing.

Watch the video above to learn more about the program.

Do you plan on fostering or adopting a child or do you just want to know about the TBRI approach? Contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at (888) 365-FAMILY, or log onto their website.

