Rowan Helping Ministries spearheading annual Point in Time Count of Rowan County homeless

This year's count shows 238 people in Rowan County living in shelters, outside, in cars, or in...
This year's count shows 238 people in Rowan County living in shelters, outside, in cars, or in structures not suitable for human habitation.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During the week of January 25 – February 1, 2023, staff from Rowan Helping Ministries and partner agencies conducted the annual Point in Time count of those unsheltered and those living in a homeless shelter in Rowan County.

Every January, communities across the country, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), conduct a census of people living in sheltered and unsheltered conditions in order track annual trends in homelessness and changing community needs.

This year’s count shows 238 people in Rowan County living in shelters, outside, in cars, or in structures not suitable for human habitation. The 2023 Point in Time count shows that 155 citizens are sheltered and 83 are unsheltered countywide. Fifty-nine of the sheltered individuals are living independently in transitional housing either on Rowan Helping Ministries’ campus or in housing funded by the Back At Home Program.

To kick off the 2023 Rowan County Point-in-Time Count, Rowan Helping Ministries hosted a Community Connections resource fair on January 25th in Jeannie’s Kitchen. In order to engage neighbors experiencing homelessness in the count, more than 30 community partners including Goodwill Career Connections, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Legal Aid, Communities in Schools, Salisbury Police Department, Terry Hess Child Advocacy Center, Rowan-Salisbury School System, Walgreens, Salisbury Rowan Community Action Network, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, NC Works, Healthy Blue, and the Salisbury Veteran’s Administration Medical Center offered supportive services to attendees. Among the services provided were a mobile clinic, flu shots and COVID vaccine boosters, and connections to employment. In past years, a large group of staff and volunteers have come together to conduct the count, which often stretches late into the frigid January night.

This year, due to the coordinated efforts of Rowan Helping Ministries’ Homeless Street outreach team, a partnership with Salisbury Police Department Homeless Liaison, Dennis Rivers, Rowan Helping Ministries Outreach to Housing Coordinator Dianne Bruce, and GPD Veteran Case Manager Solomon Tafari, most unsheltered citizens in the county were contacted and recorded prior to the deadline.

Rowan Helping Ministries’ Homeless Street outreach team conducts weekly visits to areas of the community where the homeless live and connects homeless community members with services with the goal of attaining permanent housing. In the past year, the outreach team engaged 229 individuals and connected them with an array of services, including shelter access, permanent housing, bus and train tickets, drug and alcohol detox, medical assistance, and photo IDs.

Rowan Helping Ministries provides a range of services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including food, clothing, financial assistance, temporary and permanent housing, and support for education and employment. The data collected during the 2023 Count gives Rowan Helping Ministries a better snapshot of the population it serves and will help the organization determine its future funding needs as it works to help clients find their pathway home.

