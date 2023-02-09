Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, which is just off of Albemarle Road near the Sherman Branch Nature Preserve.

The road is currently closed while investigators tend to the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

