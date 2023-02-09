PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One killed after being hit by train in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

The incident happened near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle.

Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

