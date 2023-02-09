PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market

Longtime manager Buddy Johnson retiring, Donnie Pressley to take over
Donnie Pressley will take over as manager this weekend.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985.

“Management, staff, vendors and customers at Webb Road Flea Market have depended on Buddy to provide a sense of stability for dozens of years,” said Chris Stephens, general manager of WRFM. “Buddy will be a tough act to follow, but Donnie Pressley is on board and ready to jump in beginning this weekend.”

Pressley knows the flea market well. He and his wife Wendy are Rowan County residents, and their faces are familiar to customers and vendors. They have been vendors at the market since 2017. After 17 years of service, Pressely retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in 1999. Known for occasional appearances on the John Boy and Billy radio show, Pressley has served as their merchandising manger since 1988.

Long-time employees Trish Robertson and Jeddediah “Porkchop” Goss will continue to provide support and a sense of continuity at the market, and Buddy will remain during the transition period.

Customers and vendors are encouraged to stop by the office to wish Buddy well and to meet the newest member of the Webb Road Flea Market team. With 130,000 square feet of covered/indoor shopping, 250 outdoor spaces and three restaurants, Webb Road Flea Market is one of the Carolnas’ largest one-stop shopping destinations.

The market has been an integral part of Rowan County’s retail landscape for 33 years. Open every weekend, rain or shine, the local, community and family-oriented business is located off I-85 Exit 70 at 905 Webb Road. Check out our website and sign up for regular subscriber notices.www.webbroadmarket.com

