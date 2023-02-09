Mooresville man arrested, charged with multiple sex crimes against children

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man was arrested after detectives found evidence linking him with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Mooresville Police Department was first alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives received a search warrant Feb. 9 for an apartment off East Statesville Avenue and seized “numerous” pieces of evidence linking Janson Robert Pope, 28, to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Pope was charged with 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 13 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Additional charges may be filed.

He was placed under a $360,000 bond.

