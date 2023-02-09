PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment

FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, her chief of staff said, but added that there was no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury in an attack that did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff said.

Craig was assaulted in the elevator at about 7:15 a.m., called 911 and the assailant fled, Nick Coe said in a statement.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” he added. “There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.

Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol Police investigated nearly 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.

Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.

Coe said Craig is grateful for the quick response from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and has asked for privacy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now First Alert Weather Days. Snow is part of the forecast for...
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
A vehicle believed to have belonged to a missing woman was found submerged in Lake Norman.
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
CMS employee David Lucas has been arrested and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching...
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

Latest News

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include...
Man arrested for child porn after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, authorities say