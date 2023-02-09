Local farmers worry higher temperatures could lead to vulnerable early blooms

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While most of us are enjoying these spring-like temperatures, it could cause problems for local farmers whose crops are beginning to bud early.

The worry is that if there is a late-season frost, it could damage some farm fields and directly affect what shoppers pay in the grocery store.

Some of the farmers in Lincoln County say with the warmer temperatures, it’s causing some plant buds to come in early. But it’s not just the weather they’re concerned about.

“I think things are changing,” said Junior Proctor.

He has been working the land here at Sunny Hill Farms all his life and feels the winds of change when it comes to the weather.

“I’ve been in farming long enough to tell things are not like they used to be,” Proctor said.

This unseasonable stretch of warm weather the area has been going through is causing some of his grain fields to mature early. The same can be said with fruit farmers who are watching buds sprout before they should. And if history repeats itself, higher temperatures can be a danger to some crops.

“Corn was terrible. We’ve had the worst year for corn here at this farm since 1986,” Proctor pointed out.

With some crops coming in early, it could leave them vulnerable if cooler weather moves back in. And that could cost big bucks.

“Loss from cold damage could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars for us.”

Jenny Carleo specializes in grain crops with N.C. State. She said higher costs could translate into higher prices for consumers.

“You might end up seeing that in the grocery stores in the long run,” Carleo said.

But the warmer temperatures also can ferry in some unwanted guests.

“Seems like we’ve had more trouble with insects and fungus than we’ve had in the past,” Proctor told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

The high heat can be blamed for the bugs as well.

“Occasionally we’ll have a really warm winter where it won’t kill off some of the pest insects that we’re worried about,” Carleo explained.

But with no way to control the weather, farmers have to face and adapt to anything they run into.

“Some years it’s good some years it’s bad. That’s farming,” Proctor said.

