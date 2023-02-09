I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has reopened following its closure due to an armed standoff with police.

The incident happened near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, both the inner and outer loops of the interstate had reopened. At 5:45 a.m., the last officers had cleared the scene.

According to law enforcement, a man armed with an axe is involved in a standoff with police. Pineville Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Mint Hill Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are all involved.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A separate law enforcement source told WBTV it began with Pineville Police trying to pull over an erratic driver in Pineveille.

That all came to a stop in the area of I-485 and Lawyers Road. WBTV is working to learn if any arrests have been made or any charges filed.

