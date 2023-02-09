First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge.

The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.

In the distance, there were surrounding emergency response vehicles that were blocking the interstate.

Officers were seen talking to the individual. Then, 20 minutes later, the individual was seen climbing back over the railing and walking to the ambulance.

Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does have a Crisis Intervention Team that has officers trained in these types of calls. WBTV reached out to CMPD overnight to see if any members of that team were involved in this call.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from a mental health crisis or simply needs someone to talk to, you can call 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.