Cool down coming ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Days this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re back to winter after a spring-like week, with First Alert Weather Days coming up Friday through Sunday to round out your weekend.

Friday: Rain along and southeast of I-85.

Saturday PM-Sunday: Cold and wet, accumulating snow in the mountains.

Next Week: Dry and warm to start, more rain midweek.

Despite the added cloud cover, temperatures were still able to reach the low to mid 70s across portions of the area Thursday afternoon. It has also been a breezy day ahead of our next cold front that will bring a few showers our way late tonight.

This weekend will be a wet one in the Carolinas. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 50s by the Friday morning commute and top out in the mid 60s by the afternoon hours. A wave of rain will then impact areas along and southeast of I-85 by Friday afternoon and evening.

Even colder temperatures are then set to move in for the weekend, with morning lows back to the 40s by Saturday. Highs on Saturday in the 50s will be replaced by the 40s by Sunday afternoon as precipitation chances continue to climb.

The first half of Saturday will likely be dry, but our next round of rain will move in by the evening hours. This will be all rain at the start but could change over to snow in our higher elevations overnight into Sunday morning.

Although a rain/snow mix is possible in the Charlotte area and piedmont region, the best chance of accumulating snowfall remains in the mountains.

Of course, we’re still a few days out so stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we keep an eye on temperatures and the incoming upper level low.

Next week will trend drier and warmer, at least to start, through Valentine’s Day before another round of rain moves in midweek.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

