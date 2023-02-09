Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Chick-fil-A plans to test the company’s first-ever plant-based sandwich starting Monday.

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will only be available for a limited time and the chain says customer response will help determine whether it launches nationwide.

The sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real cauliflower and embraces the plant-forward style that places vegetables at the center of the entrée.

The sandwich will be prepared similarly to the original Chick-fil-A sandwich: it is marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips, according to a release.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Menu and Packaging Director Leslie Neslage said. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich was created, developed, and tested in-house by Chick-fil-A chefs who worked diligently for nearly four years finding the right ingredients and perfecting the recipe for the new sandwich.

“We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” the sandwich’s culinary developer, Stuart Tracy, said. “Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we’re known for – great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”

Charleston is one of three test markets nationwide for the sandwich. It will also be rolled out in Denver and in the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina.

Customers in the three test markets can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local Chick-fil-A restaurant to find out if their restaurant will be participating in the test.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.