Catawba Co. senior living with Down syndrome makes 2nd half-court shot, nearly a year after his first

By Molly Grantham
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Spencer Neil goes to St. Stephens High School in Hickory. He’s a senior, lives with Down syndrome, and is beloved by the students and staff.

He’s also an important part of the basketball team.

Neil is a proud team manager who makes sure all the guys have water and peps them up when they’re down. Some might remember that it was almost a year ago that Spencer made a half-court shot.

During halftimes, he usually goes out to practice shooting. Then, out of nowhere, last year he made a half-court shot and the crowd went wild. Well guess what? He did it again just last week. The video above is from his head basketball coach, Patrick Smith.

The best part might be how proud he is of himself afterwards, walking back up the court. Smith’s sister, Lindsey Lawhon, said just a couple days ago that Spencer got to actually play in a game for a couple minutes for Senior Night.

His coach talked about it with the opposing team coach beforehand, and both agreed to make it happen. WBTV will try and can get video of that to show later.

Until then, enjoy this happy moment. People supporting people; teens supporting teens.

