PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Local businesses impacted by two-week road closure in Plaza Midwood

“It’s super annoying for sure, but at this point we’re kind of used to it,” one business owner said.
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A key part of Central Avenue going through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs.

Charlotte Water closed the road yesterday after responding to area for a wastewater overflow, before discovering there was a water leak in a pipe.

During any given day Central Avenue is packed with cars during rush hour, but things were different Wednesday, and will be for the next few weeks.

The lack of cars is troubling for some businesses that rely on drivers passing by.

Ryan Grant, co-owner of Moo and Brew, shared his thoughts.

“It’s super annoying for sure, but at this point we’re kind of used to it,” he said.

For people living and working on Central Avenue, road closures due to work on the water and sewage system seems almost normal.

“It wasn’t a surprise this time, and they told us ‘hey, we’re not cutting the water off, you’re still going to have water,’” Grant said.

Charlotte Water said crews will install a new pipe near the railroad crossing to connect the existing water mains to continue service, then the leaking pipe section will be taken offline.

Although people will continue to have water, it’s still an inconvenience for some.

“It’s been an inconvenience going to the grocery store as well because I go to the Harris Teeter right on Central Avenue,” Lily O’Donnell, a Plaza Midwood resident, said.

The lack of road traffic will hurt some businesses over the next two weeks.

“It’s definitely not traffic like it usually is, we always have cars driving by, people walking up and down the street, because of the road closure, I’m sure people are taking detours so they’re not really catching us,” Lya Rodriguez, a nail tech at Kouture Nail Bar, said. “It’s annoying and we wish that it wouldn’t happen so frequently probably, our parking lot is also in the back, so it’s not easy to access it unless you’re on Central, so yes, it definitely affects us.”

Kouture Nail Bar is running promotions certain days of the week to get people in the door.

Charlotte Water is ensuring there’s access businesses on Central Avenue during this time and the goal is to keep water on during the repairs.

Meanwhile, businesses want people to know that they’re still open and operating.

WBTV asked Charlotte Water about the multiple closures and water issues in this area.

The agency said the last closure in July was due to repair to the wastewater pipe, manhole and storm drains on the other side of the railroad crossing.

Related: Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A vehicle believed to have belonged to a missing woman was found submerged in Lake Norman.
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now First Alert Weather Days. Snow is part of the forecast for...
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury
Multiple HS students, driver injured after bus crash in Salisbury
A "PARK CLOSED" sign sits behind a fence to deter people from entering the western portion of...
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
Car thieves are continuing to target Kias and Hyundais using a USB cord to hotwire the vehicles.
17-year-old suspect charged with stealing vehicle as Kia, Hyundai thefts remain a problem
CMS employee David Lucas has been arrested and charged after allegedly inappropriately touching...
Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student
Charlotte businesses concerned with construction
Charlotte businesses concerned with construction