Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill.

The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed.

Traffic at a complete stand sill on I-485 near Mint Hill. This is an active situation involving an armed person. We’ll keep you updated. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/2tTmQTrqYn — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) February 9, 2023

According to law enforcement, a man armed with an axe is involved in a standoff with police. Pineville Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Mint Hill Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are all involved.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A separate law enforcement source told WBTV it began with Pineville Police trying to pull over an erratic driver in Pineveille.

That all came to a stop in the area of I-485 and Lawyers Road.

