AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson

Charlotte Hornets trade Mason Plumlee to Los Angeles Clippers for Reggie Jackson
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a three-team deal with Portland that landed them two second-round draft picks and Svi Mykhailiuk.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been made public.

The 7-foot Plumlee is in the midst of the best season of his 10-year NBA career, averaging a career high 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 67% from the field.

The 32-year-old Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. That’s a dropoff from the 16.8 points and 4.8 assists the 12-year NBA veteran averaged last season.

The moves allows Hornets coach Steve Clifford to focus on building around young centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards, both of whom have shown promise when they’ve played.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Charlotte 49ers leading scorer Brice Williams is the son of one of the greatest Niners in...
Even after all the ups and downs, Brice Williams stays committed to Charlotte
