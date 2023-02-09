PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday.

Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient to the hospital for further evaluation.

Officials said they quickly found who was responsible for the possession and distribution of the controlled substance. Two inmates were charged with furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate and possession of a controlled substance within a jail.

