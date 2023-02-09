PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic currently slowed

Congestion is expected to clear up shortly after 5 p.m.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-485.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-485.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash is causing delays on Interstate 485.

The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop.

One lane is currently closed while crews tend to the scene.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life threatening injuries.

Traffic cameras in the area show a white pickup truck resting in the interstate median.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website estimates area congestion should clear up around 5:10 p.m.

