Warm weather today before First Alert Weather Days throughout weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The stretch of dry & warmer weather continues today with big changes ahead for the weekend.

• Today: Partly sunny, warm

• Thursday: Isolated showers

• First Alert Weather Day Friday-Weekend: Unsettled & wet; Cooler

A nice day is on the way with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° with partly sunny skies. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the lower 50s.

Rain chances will return on Thursday with a few showers for the afternoon/evening – most locations will stay dry. It’ll be another warm day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s with a strong breeze from the southwest.

First Alert timeline (WBTV)

The highest chance of rain for Friday will be in the afternoon/evening especially along and south of I-85. Rain could be briefly heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend will bring more unsettled weather with rain continuing through Saturday and potentially ending as snow by Sunday morning as colder air moves in. The highest and most likely chance for snow will be in the mountains, but snow could mix in with rain for the piedmont – more updates to come!

This weekend will be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s for Saturday and 40s for Sunday.

Enjoy the dry & warm weather!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

