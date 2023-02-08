PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in mid-2000s

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle submerged in Lake Norman has been connected to the case of a missing woman who was last seen 15 years ago, authorities said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a fisherman regarding the submerged car in the Mountain Creek area of the lake this past Monday.

Investigators confirmed that a vehicle was underwater in the area by using a submersible robot.

A diver found that the car was a white 1996 model Ford Thunderbird.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle matched the description of the same vehicle belonging to then 43-year-old Tina Martin, who was last seen on Feb. 13, 2008, and later was reported missing.

Once locating the car, investigators worked with salvage companies to remove the vehicle from the lake.

After it was removed, investigators found evidence of human remains, and are seeking DNA analysis.

Martin’s relatives have been notified of the discovery.

An investigation regarding her disappearance remains active.

