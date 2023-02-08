Temperatures trending down ahead of rainy First Alert Weather Days this weekend

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Highs this weekend will plummet into the 40s as rain moves back in.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are trending down as precipitation chances climb into the weekend, leading to our next three First Alert Weather Days from Friday through Sunday.

  • Thursday: Spotty showers late, warm, breezy.
  • Friday: Best chance of rain along and southeast of I-85.
  • Saturday into Sunday: Cold rain, mountain snow...stay tuned!

High temperatures reached the low to mid 70s across central and southeastern parts of the area Wednesday afternoon!

With the added cloud cover, temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s for much of your Wednesday evening plans before bottoming out on either side of the 50-degree mark Thursday morning.

Temperatures and rain chances over the next week.
Temperatures and rain chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Thursday will feature more clouds, breezy conditions, and a few spotty showers as high temperatures reach the upper 60s and low to mid 70s once again.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Rain chances climb as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday will still be warm, in the mid 60s, despite the rain along and southeast of I-85, but we will trend cooler by the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will only make it into the low 50s and won’t exceed the 40s by Sunday afternoon. This as a low-pressure system works its way along the coast, bringing rain and even the potential for snow to portions of the area.

At this time, the best chance for accumulating snowfall exists in the mountains but stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Our cool down will be brief and highs will rebound back into the 60s by Valentine’s Day.

Another chance of rain returns midweek next week, at the tail end of the seven-day forecast.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great second half of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

