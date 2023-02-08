PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SWAT situation underway on Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Residents who live in the area are asked to follow the instructions of officers on the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT team situation is underway in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the SWAT team are on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon Street.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Residents who live in the area are asked to follow the instructions of officers on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

