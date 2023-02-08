SWAT situation underway on Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT team situation is underway in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the SWAT team are on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon Street.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Residents who live in the area are asked to follow the instructions of officers on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.