Suspect found hiding in trash can after leading CMPD on chase in stolen car

A handgun was located in the stolen vehicle.
(Atlanta News First)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a car chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an armed robbery of a stolen vehicle. The suspect allegedly approached a vehicle at a stoplight, opened the car door and pointed a handgun at the driver of the car, demanding them to get out. The suspect then got into the vehicle and left the scene.

CMPD located the stolen vehicle on The Plaza a short time later and a pursuit began for a short distance before officers lost sight of the car. Officers were in the process of ending the pursuit because they saw an accident nearby.

The suspect continued on, driving recklessly in traffic, and went on to hit an uninvolved vehicle with a woman and child inside at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Harrill Street.

Medic arrived on scene and transported both to an area hospital as a precaution.

The suspect jumped and ran from the stolen vehicle. CMPD’s K9 Unit responded to the scene and quickly tracked the suspect hiding inside a trash can. The suspect was arrested without further incident. A handgun was located in the stolen vehicle.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

CMPD: More hires answer more 911 calls, but need for staff still high
