Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit.

In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team (SOCAT) is a newly formed street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.

According to the sheriff, this unit has the capability to perform high-risk search warrants. Most of the members are also on the Special Response Team, similar to a SWAT unit. It is comprised of 9 officers, including a Sergeant, 6 Corporals, and 2 Deputies.

SOCAT is available to assist police departments within Rowan County on issues they may have in their community, according to Sheriff Allen. They recently assisted Salisbury Police with a project which resulted in several guns seized off the street and arrests.

In January the SOCAT unit was responsible for 14 drug related arrests, 201 warrants served, 6 search warrants, 9 weapons seized, 110 citations written, and 150 traffic stops.

