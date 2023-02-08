Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry

Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather Days

Forecast: Friday and Saturday rain, Sunday snow

FIRST ALERT: Times of clouds & sun in the forecast today around the #CLT area...it may even be become mostly cloudy during the afternoon hours, but it will stay dry thru the day & it will be unseasonably warm yet again, enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jMFIFMKHoM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 8, 2023

Cloud cover and southerly breezes will keep us mild tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Earlier in the week it looked as if Thursday would be a wet day. While a couple of spotty showers are possible, Thursday is now shaping up to be mostly cloudy, warm and mainly dry.

The forecast goes down starting on Friday. Friday and both days of the weekend are now First Alert Weather Days. New model data suggests the storm coming our way will bring a wave of rain Friday, mainly in neighborhoods from Charlotte on south. Saturday looks very wet and colder with highs in the lower 50s. The rain likely changes to snow Saturday in the mountains, as even colder air plows in from the northwest.

The incoming systems has slowed down, so the #CLT area only has about a 30% rain chance now, but that ramps up in a BIG way Friday & especially over the weekend! All 3 are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. And yes, snow is part of the forecast for some. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/EeeTOEGJM3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 8, 2023

Rain Sunday with readings in the 30s and 40s could possibly end as snow, even in the foothills and Piedmont, but this part of the forecast is very much subject to change. Accumulating snow is likely in the mountains Sunday, but Piedmont-area snow lovers should proceed with caution and not get their hopes up but pay attention to the forecast updates.

Both Saturday & Sunday look sloppy now around the #CLT area. Both are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Rain is likely Saturday & rain may even change to some snow for some. It looks cold all weekend long, ugh! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/KG5RddIKrj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 8, 2023

Whatever comes over the weekend will pull out Sunday night, and Monday and Tuesday look dry with mild afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.