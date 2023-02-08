PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

  • Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry
  • Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather Days
  • Forecast: Friday and Saturday rain, Sunday snow

Cloud cover and southerly breezes will keep us mild tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Earlier in the week it looked as if Thursday would be a wet day. While a couple of spotty showers are possible, Thursday is now shaping up to be mostly cloudy, warm and mainly dry.

The forecast goes down starting on Friday. Friday and both days of the weekend are now First Alert Weather Days. New model data suggests the storm coming our way will bring a wave of rain Friday, mainly in neighborhoods from Charlotte on south. Saturday looks very wet and colder with highs in the lower 50s. The rain likely changes to snow Saturday in the mountains, as even colder air plows in from the northwest.

Rain Sunday with readings in the 30s and 40s could possibly end as snow, even in the foothills and Piedmont, but this part of the forecast is very much subject to change. Accumulating snow is likely in the mountains Sunday, but Piedmont-area snow lovers should proceed with caution and not get their hopes up but pay attention to the forecast updates.

Whatever comes over the weekend will pull out Sunday night, and Monday and Tuesday look dry with mild afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

