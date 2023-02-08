Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency repairs on part of the busy Central Avenue are expected to lead to traffic issues for people in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Central Avenue is going to be closed between Hawthorne Lane to Pecan Avenue. Charlotte Water crews will be working on an emergency water pipe repair that’s happening under the railroad crossing.

Detour Ahead: Central Avenue (1300 block near Hawthorne Lane) is closed for thru traffic due to an emergency water pipe repair under the railroad crossing. Access to businesses will be maintained. The road will be closed for at least two weeks. #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/vhE5TQ2kt9 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) February 7, 2023

This is going to impact travel in the area for two weeks. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. The work will not only affect drivers but also cyclists may have to find another route.

For those who generally take Central Avenue inbound into Charlotte, an alternate route is to turn onto The Plaza and then take Parkwood Avenue.

From there, drivers should turn onto Hawthorne Lane to get back onto Central Avenue.

