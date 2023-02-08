Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency repairs on part of the busy Central Avenue are expected to lead to traffic issues for people in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Central Avenue is going to be closed between Hawthorne Lane to Pecan Avenue. Charlotte Water crews will be working on an emergency water pipe repair that’s happening under the railroad crossing.

This is going to impact travel in the area for two weeks. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. The work will not only affect drivers but also cyclists may have to find another route.

For those who generally take Central Avenue inbound into Charlotte, an alternate route is to turn onto The Plaza and then take Parkwood Avenue.

From there, drivers should turn onto Hawthorne Lane to get back onto Central Avenue.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

