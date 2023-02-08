Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, officials said.

According to the NCDOT, the incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon.

*Heads Up*

◾ Expect delays on I-485 near exit 1 (S. Tryon St.) due to an overturned tractor trailer.

◾ Lanes may be blocked in both directions - please seek an alternate route and leave room for emergency workers.

The crash is impacting traffic traveling in both directions, and is not expected to be fully cleared until after 7 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and leave room for emergency workers.

