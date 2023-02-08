PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-485, officials say

The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street.
An overturned tractor-trailer is currently impacting traffic in southwest Charlotte.
An overturned tractor-trailer is currently impacting traffic in southwest Charlotte.(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, officials said.

According to the NCDOT, the incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is impacting traffic traveling in both directions, and is not expected to be fully cleared until after 7 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and leave room for emergency workers.

