Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-485, officials say
The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street.
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, officials said.
According to the NCDOT, the incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash is impacting traffic traveling in both directions, and is not expected to be fully cleared until after 7 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and leave room for emergency workers.
