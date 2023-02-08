One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died from a stab wound sustained in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around 3:45 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

CMPD officials said when officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. That person was taken to Atrium Health Main and pronounced dead, according to the department.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

According to Dozier, a fight that started inside a home spilled out of it, leading to the stabbing.

No one is in custody at this time and police are continuing to search for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

