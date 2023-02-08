Mooresville apartment complex fire intentionally set, fire marshal says

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are investigating after a fire was intentionally set Tuesday night, according to the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office.

Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment off Avalon Park Circle to check on an extinguished fire. Due to the nature of the fire, the fire marshal’s office was called to the scene.

The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 or Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

Any information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be subject to a reward.

