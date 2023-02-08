PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
By Dane Kelly and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said a northbound pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck, lost control, crossed over into southbound lanes and struck the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blank for serious injuries. Police said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the trooper was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and will be recovering at home for several days.

