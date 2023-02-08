PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies, again

Robert Smith and Danielle Smith face multiple drug charges.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested after selling drugs to investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests of Robert Smith, 32, and Danielle Smith, 30, happened on January 27.

This was the second arrest in about six weeks for the same crime for Robert Smith. Back in December, the man known as Robin Hood faced similar drug charges.

For the most recent arrest, Robert Smith was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Danielle Smith was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

They were previously on pretrial release for federal drug charges.

