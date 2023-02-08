PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Looking for new recruits, the FBI makes a stop at Livingstone College

Program’s aim is to attract more diverse workforce
The FBI of Charlotte hosted a collegiate academy at Livingstone College on Tuesday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College and the FBI Charlotte office are partnered to host an FBI Collegiate Academy on Tuesday, February 7, on the campus of Livingstone College.

The FBI Collegiate Academy gives college students a look into the mission of the FBI. The event included presentations about the many career paths offered and the need and desire for a more diverse workforce.

Students also got a hands-on demonstration from the Evidence Response Team about crime scene investigation.

This initiative is part of the FBI’s Beacon Project, which aims to foster a genuine and long-lasting relationship with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“The Criminal Justice and Sociology Department is excited to have the FBI Collegiate Academy at Livingstone College,” said Dr. Latarcia R. Barnes, department chair said prior to the event. “This is a great opportunity for our students. It will provide them with relevant information if they want to pursue a career with the FBI. In addition, the students will be exposed to demonstrations, which are always enlightening. We are all excited and are looking forward to this wonderful experience.”

