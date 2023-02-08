Last-minute decision leads to $1 million prize for Gastonia man

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man’s last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off ticket led to a $1 million prize.

“I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” Ronnie Woods said.

Woods, a 66-year-old former member of the Navy and Marine Corps, bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Save Mart on Union Road in Gastonia.

“You never know what’s around the corner,” he said. “I just want to live in peace and enjoy life.”

Woods said he called his son after he won to tell him the good news.

“I asked him, ‘What would you say if I told you I won a million dollars?’” Woods recalled. “He said, ‘That’s a good joke.’ So I took a picture and sent it to him.”

Woods had the choice between receiving his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years, or choosing a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

Woods said he will use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and do some home renovations.

Five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

