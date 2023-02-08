Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide.

“This is where evil has invaded our community, but we place our trust and our faith in God,” said Dr. Tom Cabanis. He has been pastor at First Baptist for 27 years, he’s seen highs and lows in Kannapolis. “If anything, I would say Kannapolis is a resilient community. It’s a community where faith matters, where perseverance matters, you know your neighbors and you love them.”

The recent shooting deaths of two teens, and the arrest of three juveniles in the two cases is disturbing to many in Kannapolis.

“This is a faithful community. It’s a community where friendship and fellowship matter. It’s a community where we know each other, we go to school with each other we go to church with each other, we cheer for each other on Friday nights,” Cabanis said. “We have to lean into each other. We have to stand with each other and encourage each other and recognize this is not something we deal with all the time.”

“I’ve been here 37 years and we’ve never experienced anything of that magnitude. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the victims that are involved in this whole situation,” said Kannapolis City Councilman Darrell Jackson. “I have a lot of confidence in the Kannapolis Police Department and that their investigation will certainly bring this to justice and maybe give us a better insight on exactly what’s happening socially with our children.”

The first murder happened on Sunday, January 22. The body of 18-year-old Zay Martinez was found in an apartment parking lot off Rainbow Drive. Last night police said they arrested a 14 and a 16-year-old for murder and armed robbery. The second homicide was on Elwood Street on January 26. 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins was shot to death in his car, a 14-year-old has been charged in that case, according to police.

“We’d certainly like to think that it’s not a trend, that it’s a situation that happened with certain circumstances, but I think we need to look into that,” Jackson added.

For a city that has had so much positive news over the last few years, particularly the rebirth of downtown following the Pillowtex closure, this is a setback they hope will not continue.

“It would be easy to say that yes, everything is hopeless and we’re in a terrible situation, but I think we have to look beyond the immediacy of the moment, we have to look beyond the horrors of what’s taken place, we have to look beyond the distractions and see that we still have a solid community,” Cabanis added. “The foundation is strong. Our pillars and institutions are strong like our schools, our churches, our neighborhoods. We can rally from this and we rally from this by talking with each other instead of at each other, by praying for each other rather than pointing fingers of accusation, and we will bounce back because this is a strong neighborhood.”

WBTV asked police where the juveniles got the guns in these cases and if more charges were possible, they said they couldn’t answer that because that information was pertinent to the investigation.

